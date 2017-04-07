VISIT CNBC.COM

Google employees could buy 5 houses for the price of one if they left Silicon Valley

The new Google logo is displayed at the Google headquarters on September 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California.
The median home price in Mountain View, Calif., within two miles of Google's headquarters, is just over $1.3 million, reports the real estate company Estately.

Since Google has 21 offices around the country, though, there are plenty of cheaper places an engineer could choose to work for the tech giant.

"In fact," Estately finds, "in many cities one could actually buy multiple homes for the same price."

If an engineer could shift to the office in Ann Arbor, Mich., for example — assuming such a move is possible — she could buy nearly five houses there for the amount she would have to spend on one in Mountain View. In Atlanta, she could afford about four and in Pittsburgh, over three.

"How many homes could one buy for the price of a Mountain View, California, home?

Google also has offices around the world in Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East where your money could go even further.

