Tensions rise between frontrunner Macron and far-right’s Le Pen; voting intentions deeply split

The two leading French presidential candidates have entered into a battle of words after Marine Le Pen denied France's involvement in the round up of Jews at the Vel d'Hiv cycling track in 1942.

The leader of the Front National told LCI television on Sunday that France wasn't responsible for arresting thousands of Jewish people and holding them at the Vel d'Hiv cycling track during the Second World War – an event that former presidents have apologized for.

In response to Le Pen's comments, the centrist Emmanuel Macron said that her remarks were a "serious mistake" and some people had forgotten that the far-right leader is the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen - who previously led the party and called the Holocaust a "detail" of History.

Both Le Pen and Macron are set to dispute the French presidency in the second round of the election, but French voters seem increasingly more divided and disappointed with politics as election day approaches. Opinion polls show that voters are more inclined to both political extremes, with the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon gaining momentum. Projections published during the weekend showed Melenchon with 18 percent to 19 percent of votes, putting him in third place.

"This is the most uncertain election in the history of the 5th Republic," Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC over the phone on Monday, adding that the far-left candidate is gathering more support due to the failure of the Socialist party in pleasing voters.