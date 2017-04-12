VISIT CNBC.COM

If you want to get rich, you first have to give yourself permission

Bestselling author and motivational speaker Jen Sincero
Brandon Soder
Bestselling author and motivational speaker Jen Sincero

Jen Sincero wasn't always making seven figures as a success coach and author.

At age 40, she had a barren bank account and was living in a converted garage. "For the vast majority of my adult life I was a freelance writer, forever scrambling for work that paid an insulting non-amount," Sincero writes in her new book, "You Are a Badass at Making Money."

It was around this time when she "just finally woke up," she writes, and made the decision to "get over my fear and loathing of money and figure out how to make some."

Ultimately, she gave herself permission to build wealth: "One of the biggest obstacles to making lots of money is not a lack of good ideas or opportunities or time, or that we're too slovenly or stupid, it's that we refuse to give ourselves permission to become rich."

This mindset is what separates the middle class from the millionaire class
After all, it can be uncomfortable to admit that you want to get rich, or that money can serve as a useful tool that creates opportunities — but it's necessary. You have to agree "to get really, really, really uncomfortable. Over and over again," writes Sincero. "You must not only admit to desiring, and commit to creating, wealth, but, most important, you must allow yourself to do so."

By the way, "a healthy desire for wealth is not greed," she notes. "It's a desire for life." Because, at the end of the day, "money gives you freedom and options."

"A healthy desire for wealth is not greed. It's a desire for life." -Jen Sincero, author of, "You Are a Badass at Making Money"

To start thinking like the rich, Sincero suggests making brainstorming all of the reasons why you deserve money and how your being rich will benefit others.

"Make a list of some beautiful things that have happened in this world thanks to money," she writes. "Make a list of all the awesome things and experiences money will add to your life."

For more inspiration, check out: 6 insights from self-made millionaires that will change the way you think about money

Rich people use these 6 mental tricks to make more money
