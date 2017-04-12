If you want to get rich, you first have to give yourself permission

Jen Sincero wasn't always making seven figures as a success coach and author.

At age 40, she had a barren bank account and was living in a converted garage. "For the vast majority of my adult life I was a freelance writer, forever scrambling for work that paid an insulting non-amount," Sincero writes in her new book, "You Are a Badass at Making Money."

It was around this time when she "just finally woke up," she writes, and made the decision to "get over my fear and loathing of money and figure out how to make some."

Ultimately, she gave herself permission to build wealth: "One of the biggest obstacles to making lots of money is not a lack of good ideas or opportunities or time, or that we're too slovenly or stupid, it's that we refuse to give ourselves permission to become rich."