8 signs you're on track to retire early

You track your expenses

Whether you track your purchases in a spreadsheet or use an app like Mint or You Need a Budget to do it for you, knowing how much you need to fund your lifestyle is crucial.

In fact, many early retirees started their journey to financial independence by analyzing their spending habits and figuring out exactly how much they needed to retire comfortably. "You have to know what you are spending before you can plan your retirement budget," says McCurry.

You've thought about your future lifestyle

If you can envision your future — whether it involves traveling, buying a vacation house or gifting money to family — you'll have a better idea of what your expenses in retirement will look like.

"This is probably the hardest part of budgeting for retirement expenses, as it can be difficult to think of what you want to do for fun for the rest of your life," says McCurry. But it's an essential part of creating a practical, realistic retirement budget.