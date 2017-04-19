8 signs you're on track to retire early

You think about money as something to invest
You don't just save money, you put it to work. As self-made millionaire Grant Cardone says, "the only reason to save money is to one day invest money."
This applies to any surplus money that comes your way. If you earn a raise, bonus, birthday check or small windfall, and direct at least some of it towards savings instead of planning trips or grabbing gadgets, you're doing something right.
You maximize your income
If you're thinking about ways to generate more income, in addition to saving a ton, you're on a good path.
As Reining tells CNBC, "At a certain point, you need to figure out how you can make more money, because that's really limitless. You're never going to get to zero spending, but you can always make more money, so once you get to a balance of spending that you're comfortable with, focus on pulling on that other lever that you have, which is making more money."
Increasing your revenue streams could mean finding a part-time job, starting a side hustle or establishing passive income.
Don't miss: 9 strategies to save a fortune, from real people who bank half their income