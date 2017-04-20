More than half of Americans lose sleep over money—here are 4 ways to improve your finances immediately

Want to go a step further? Here are four easy steps that will help improve your finances for the long term:

Contribute to a retirement savings account

If you aren't already taking advantage of your employer's 401(k) plan, sign up. Financial experts typically recommend contributing at least 10 percent of your salary, but start with however much you can. If you don't have a retirement savings plan at work, you can contribute to other tax-advantaged accounts designed specifically for retirement, such as a traditional IRA, Roth IRA or myRA.

If you're already using a retirement savings plan, spend a few minutes setting it to auto-increase by a certain percentage every year. That way, you'll eventually work your way up to 10 percent and barely notice the gradual dip in your paycheck.

Pay yourself first

Start building out your savings account by paying yourself first. It's the single most effective way to get rich, according to self-made millionaire David Bach. "You should be saving the equivalent of one hour's worth of income each day," he says.

Say you earn $50,000 a year. That's about $1,000 a week, or $25 an hour for a 40-hour week, so you should aim to save $25 a day. Take that $750 a month and invest it somewhere where it will grow, such as a tax-advantaged retirement account.