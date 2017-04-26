High schoolers can now earn a $1,000 scholarship for completing a free financial literacy course

"The goal is to get as much financial aid in front of students as early as possible and to do it in a way that is motivating and engaging," explains Kirkland.
Now, through the organization's financial literacy program, The University of Rochester, Tulane University, Oberlin College, and the University of San Diego will offer students $1,000 in scholarship to their institutions if they complete an online personal finance course offered by online curriculum provider EverFi.
Like other Raise.me scholarships, these schools will award students the funds if they end up enrolling in their institution. This policy also allows colleges to begin cultivating the largest pool of applicants possible.