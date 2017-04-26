7 signs you're not saving enough money

When it comes to savings, Americans are falling short. Nearly 70 percent of adults have less than $1,000 in their savings accounts.

Are you on track?

To help you evaluate, we've rounded up seven warning signs that could indicate you need to start setting aside more.

You have no idea how much you spend

You probably have a good idea of how much money is coming in each month, but just how much is flowing out, towards coffee, Uber, subscriptions and delivery? It's likely more than you think, and, chances are, you could find ways to cut back.

To figure out exactly where you spend more of your money than you mean to, record your purchases for a couple of months. You could try writing expenses down in a notebook or using an app that will track your spending, such as Mint, Personal Capital or Level Money.