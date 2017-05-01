I’d pay you $500,000 a year but you can’t do the work

Clients want us to deliver online experiences that are competitive with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google and other top-tier tech companies because that's what consumers demand. This has created a war for talent unlike anything I've seen in my career. While it must be fought, it can never be won because the rules are not what they seem.

Our clients want web and native experiences that look, feel, and perform like they were built by Facebook, Netflix, Microsoft, Google, Apple, etc. (and the back ends to support them). Each of these companies build with very specific programming languages and frameworks.

If you want to build a project for a client that looks and feels as good as Facebook, why wouldn't you use their code?

They have massive teams of designers and engineers with unique combinations of aesthetics, aptitude, and technical skills. So, we are on a Grail Quest for similar talent – the best of the best React/Redux specialists, Unity developers, data scientists, and data engineers (proficient with TensorFlow), technical project managers (who used to do the above, but have evolved into managers), and technical account executives.

The problem is, if you're good enough to work for us, you're good enough to work for them, or anyone else for that matter. And while we have done our best to build a yellow brick road to our company, the yellow brick road that leads to top-tier tech actually has a metaphoric Emerald City at its end.