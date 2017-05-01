This is what's to blame for the missing millennial entrepreneurs

Like many millennials, Candace Mitchell, now 29, graduated from Georgia Tech in 2011 with student debt. But Mitchell stands out from others her age because her debts didn't discourage her from launching a successful start-up; instead, they motivated her.
"When I started my company I was
"Rather than seeing it as a weakness, I saw it as an opportunity."
Mitchell was inspired by her own struggle with brittle hair and the inability to find the right products to help. She co-founded the company Techturized, Inc., in 2012, and launched the consumer brand Myavana two years later. Myavana, which recommends products for