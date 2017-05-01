This is what's to blame for the missing millennial entrepreneurs

Like many millennials, Candace Mitchell, now 29, graduated from Georgia Tech in 2011 with student debt. But Mitchell stands out from others her age because her debts didn't discourage her from launching a successful start-up; instead, they motivated her.

"When I started my company I was year out of college, so one of the top things on my mind was student loan debt," she says. "I decided I wasn't going to allow it to hold me back. Even with a little debt, I knew that I would have an opportunity to really pay it back in full through the success of this venture.

"Rather than seeing it as a weakness, I saw it as an opportunity."