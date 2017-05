Tech CEO Elon Musk recently gave a TED Talk in which he discussed his portfolio of businesses, including Tesla, SolarCity and SpaceX.

Musk, who's known for his prowess as a business leader as much as he is for his outlandish ideas, also revealed something deeply personal about his leadership style, namely his motivation and why he dreams up the companies he does.

"I'm just trying to think about the future," says Musk, "and not be sad."