Here's what we know about the health-care bill the House will vote on Thursday

House Republicans are rushing to vote on the latest version of their health-care bill Thursday and get past an embarrassing setback on their first major legislative item of the Trump era.

The GOP thinks it has enough support to pass the American Health Care Act, an amended version of the proposal that failed dramatically in March in the face of opposition from the party's conservative and moderate wings. The latest in a series of tweaks has House Republicans confident about its passage, even if it will face tougher opposition in the Senate, where the GOP holds a much narrower majority.

Here's what we know — and don't know — about the plan, which Republicans see as an opportunity to follow through on a campaign promise they used for most of the last decade.