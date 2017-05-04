Three-day weekends and free vacation money? CEOs take job perks to the max

All work and no play? Prepare to fail

Generous policies certainly made sense for Alex Slater, CEO of the PR firm Clyde Group. Before he implemented perks, his employees were miserable — and they didn't last long.

"After our first year in business, we lost half our staff, [and] a dramatic staff survey showed that most staff reported working over 60 hours a week, and that they were unhappy about working at the firm," said Slater. "They rated the culture badly."

Slater held a company meeting to address all the concerns, and in came the perks: A maximum of 40 hours a week (not an obvious perk, but a perk nonetheless, especially for salaried workers); an unlimited budget for personal development (conferences, training courses, tutorials, leadership training), plus unlimited time off to take part in these development activities; a $150 monthly stipend to pay for the gym or other activities, and a mandatory five-week sabbatical program and $5,000 stipend with the sole work requirement being "make us jealous."

With these perks in place, Slater said staff turnover has reduced to zero, growth has surged, the caliber of recruits has heightened, and employees rate the culture as "excellent" when surveyed. Plus, the firm was shortlisted for PRWeek's 2017 Boutique Agency of the Year.

"I attribute [these gains] entirely to better work/life," Slater told NBC News.

Take it on the road

Jason Myers, a touring musician and senior account executive at the Content Factory, was jumping from job to job before he joined the Pittsburgh firm in 2010. What did the trick? The work-life culture of the company that enables employees to work remotely — even from exotic destinations.

"As with all employees [at the Content Factory], I was able and encouraged to do my job remotely, so long as I was getting results for the clients," said Myers. "[CEO] Kari DePhillips extends the same benefit to all employees and we take full advantage. One co-worker just returned from a trip to Paris and Morocco. Kari herself is currently ' workationing ' from a new country each month this year along with a colleague, and has invited the staff to workation with her in places like Mexico and Puerto Rico when our Northeastern climes get too chilly and oppressive."

Bonanza, an e-commerce platform, doesn't offer full-time remote, but during the month of February, the company physically moves to a tropical location. All employees (plus their families) are invited to enjoy "Freedom February," and are provided a bonus that can be used for the workation . They are also allotted extra personal days in February to enjoy some time in the sun.

Wow, that sounds… expensive. How can a company that isn't in the ranks of, say, Google or Facebook afford this?

"I'd be lying if I said that evaluating financial sustainability came first when we created the benefit," said CEO Bill Harding. "It's hard to make a formula that proves Freedom February is a financial victory, not least because we have experienced small-but-measurable declines in productivity during February."

That said, from a big picture perspective, Freedom February is one of Bonanza's most valuable investments.

"This benefit is probably our best recruiting tool," said Harding. "Friends of friends see the pictures on Instagram and hear the stories afterwards . There's also a degree of good will created by a unique benefit like this."

Bonanza also allows its employees to work remotely every Wednesday, an option that workers of all ages are seeking.

"Millennials are certainly a driving factor in the growth of remote work, but interestingly, their desire for flexible work options is only slightly higher than that of Gen X or baby boomers," said Sara Sutton Fell, CEO and Founder of FlexJobs and Remote.co. "In a 2016 survey, we found that, when evaluating job prospects, 82 percent of millennials cite work flexibility as a factor compared with 81 percent of Generation X and 79 percent of baby boomers."