Here's what Snap needs to do to squeeze more money out of its users

If Snap wants to win over investors, it's going need to figure out how to get more money out of its users.

Since, like its digital rivals, it makes money from advertising, that inevitably means successfully courting advertisers and agencies. There's plenty of room for growth, as right now the company only gets an average of 90 cents in revenue per user. For comparison, Facebook gets $4.23 per user as of this last quarter.

Wall Street is not happy with Snap right now. The stock plunged 20 percent after its first ever earnings report Wednesday missed expectations.

With Snap's ad revenue projected by eMarketer to reach $1 billion this year, it can be a strong digital advertising presence. Here's what advertisers say it needs to do:

Build its core youth audience

Snap said it had 166 million daily active users as of last quarter. With competitor Instagram Stories already more popular despite only launching in August, it doesn't bode well. But while Snap may not be able to beat Facebook, but it can remain relevant if it keeps its in-demand younger audience.

"The core audience from Snap is the reason why advertisers are there," said Chris Paradysz, co-CEO of PMX Agency.

If Snap can stem its attrition rate and keep younger users engaged with the content, digital advertisers will be interested.

"Some of the more recent research shows there's not always the audience duplication across platforms among super heavily active users," said media agency Group M head of paid social Kieley Taylor.

People are unlikely to move to another platform if they've already built an audience and community, Taylor said. People used to using Snap won't want to leave to go to Instagram, she pointed out.

Invest more in advertising sales and engineering

Advertisers want Snap to show that its ads can convert users into customers. It's implemented some tools including "Snap to Store" that show if users who saw an ad end up in a specific store or location. It's also working with third-party ad measurement services like Moat and DoubleClick.

Still, it needs to do more to show how it ranks compared to other competitors, advertisers say. To do so, it needs to invest more internally.

Digital ad leaders Google and Facebook brought in top advertising sales executive and engineers to build out their business, said Harry Kargman, CEO of Kargo, which manages mobile advertising for brands. Snap has made some moves like bringing on Imran Khan from Credit Suisse and former Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton to convince investors, but it needs to hire more advertising and ad tech veterans.

"Google and Facebook, while as big as they are now, in the early days they had the same problems that Snap did," Kargman said. "If you look at Snap's progression and the trajectory and its journey, they haven't been around as long, and frankly, I don't think Evan [Spiegel] was focused on revenue before they went public."

Get advertisers to use and understand it

"Advertisers don't use it personally," said Matt Britton, CEO of marketing firm Crowdtap.

"Facebook took off when brand managers were using it to share pictures of Little League games with each other. They really need to educate advertisers as users, as consumers."

They also need to work on teaching advertisers what kind of ads work best.

"It's just a platform that people don't know how to create for at the moment," said Zack Green, communications planner at advertising agency BBH New York. "Snap can do a better job in terms of educating people."

Right now there's a "high barrier" to create ads, mostly because advertisers usually have to create something bespoke for the platform, which means higher costs, said Group M's Taylor. Giving out more information and data could help them create more effective ad campaigns and convince them to spend more.

"Brands know they need to be able to tell stories in a different way, but they need to have a better understanding of [how to use] targeting and price points," she said.

Get more celebrities and influencers

On different platforms like Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, you can judge someone's popularity by how many followers they have, how much time people spend looking at their content, and how many people can see a single post.

You can't get that information from Snapchat right now. For someone trying to build an online presence, it can be a turnoff.

"They need to make sure they don't lose their celebrity and influential base because they don't have vanity metrics," Crowdtap's Britton said. "Influencers use their number of followers and monetize on that [by showing advertisers how popular they are], but they can't see that on Snapchat. That matters more than people think."



It's hard for advertisers as well. Right now, agencies look for who is creating interesting things on Snap and get them to make something on behalf of a brand, BBH's Green said. There's no real way to tell if a person is popular or not.

"We can't use measurement metrics," he said. "It's more looking for different and interesting creators to borrow their content to help advertisers gain scale. Instagram you can measure the reach, and engagement rates."