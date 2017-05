The entrepreneurs came on the show seeking $500,000 for 10 percent equity in their business. Corcoran, flushed though she was at the handsome naked model, said the valuation of the company was "way off the charts" and there was too much competition from other paint-and-sip operations. Wine & Design is the third largest in the country currently.

Despite skepticism from Cuban, Corcoran and Greiner, O'Leary and Herjavec both made offers.

O'Leary offered $150,000 for 10 percent of the company, an investment he felt could be returned in a decent amount of time even with only 6 percent of franchisee revenues going back to the company, and a $350,000 loan at a 12 percent interest.

Herjavec called Mr. Wonderful a "loan shark" for his financing structure and offered Wine & Design the $500,000 investment for a third of the company.