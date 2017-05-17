This may be the craziest gift David Beckham ever gave his wife

What does a super wealthy husband buy his wife as a gift when that wife already has everything? The world's rarest handbag, if you're multimillionaire David Beckham.

As seen on CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide," Beckham, who is worth $350 million, once bought his clothing designer spouse, Victoria, an albino Nilo crocodile Himalayan Hermès Birkin bag that cost a reported £80,000 (or about $100,000).

The simplest of Birkin bags start at about $10,000 and are famous for their often months- or years-long waiting lists to purchase. Mrs. Beckham reportedly has 100 of these regular five-figure handbags in a collection that's estimated to be worth $2 million.