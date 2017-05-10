Best known for his roles in movies such as "National Treasure" and "Leaving Las Vegas," Nicolas Cage was once a top-earner in Hollywood, worth $150 million.

But Cage didn't hold on to his fortune for long. He squandered it away on a string of expensive and often eccentric purchases, eventually facing foreclosure on several properties and owing the IRS $6.3 million in property taxes.

Now worth around $25 million, Cage is taking roles left and right to help pay off his debts.

As chronicled CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," here's a glimpse at some of Cage's craziest purchases.