How Nicolas Cage blew $150 million on mansions, a private island - and a real dinosaur skull

Best known for his roles in movies such as "National Treasure" and "Leaving Las Vegas," Nicolas Cage was once a top-earner in Hollywood, worth $150 million.

But Cage didn't hold on to his fortune for long. He squandered it away on a string of expensive and often eccentric purchases, eventually facing foreclosure on several properties and owing the IRS $6.3 million in property taxes.

Now worth around $25 million, Cage is taking roles left and right to help pay off his debts.

As chronicled CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," here's a glimpse at some of Cage's craziest purchases.

Cage once owned 15 residences, including a $25 million waterfront home in Newport Beach, California, a $15.7 million countryside estate in Newport, Rhode Island and an $8.5 million abode in Las Vegas, as pictured below.

The master bedroom of a luxury home previously owned by actor Nicolas Cage is seen in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bloomberg | Getty Images
The master bedroom of a luxury home previously owned by actor Nicolas Cage is seen in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He also purchased the infamous LaLaurie mansion in New Orleans for $3.4, known as one of the most haunted houses in America.

Alamy

Over in Europe, Cage purchased not one, but two castles for $10 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

Getty Images : Alamy

$3 million got him a deserted island in the Bahamas.

Shutterstock

He also sprung for a nine-foot-tall burial tomb.

Alamy

And even bought shrunken pygmy heads.

Getty Images

He blew $450,000 on the late shah of Iran's Lamborghini ....

Crankhandle

... and another $150,000 on a pet octopus.

Getty Images

He spent yet another $150,000 on the first Superman comic.

“Action Comics No. 1,″ created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, was first published in June 1938.
The Independent UK
“Action Comics No. 1,″ created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, was first published in June 1938.

Allegedly, Cage also once outbid fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio for a 7-million-year-old dinosaur skull. The $276,000 artifact turned out to be stolen, however, and Cage had to return it to the Mongolian government.

Getty Images

