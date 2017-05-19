The 20 most expensive zip codes for renters in America

If you're considering moving to New York City, you'll want to crunch some numbers first. According to a new report from apartment search site RENTCafé, 16 of the 20 most expensive zip codes for renters are in Manhattan.

Using data from Yardi Matrix, the site collected rent averages for every state and every zip code in 125 major U.S. markets. "The top award for 'most outrageous rent prices' this year goes to New York City's 10282 (Battery Park City), where rent costs on average almost $6,000 per month," RENTCafé reports.

Read on to see which other cities besides New York boast some of the most expensive neighborhoods, and the monthly rent you'd have to shell out to live in each. Average rent prices are as of March 2017.