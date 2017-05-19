VISIT CNBC.COM

The 20 most expensive zip codes for renters in America

The Upper West Side in Manhattan, New York.
Francois-Roux | Getty Images
The Upper West Side in Manhattan, New York.

If you're considering moving to New York City, you'll want to crunch some numbers first. According to a new report from apartment search site RENTCafé, 16 of the 20 most expensive zip codes for renters are in Manhattan.

Using data from Yardi Matrix, the site collected rent averages for every state and every zip code in 125 major U.S. markets. "The top award for 'most outrageous rent prices' this year goes to New York City's 10282 (Battery Park City), where rent costs on average almost $6,000 per month," RENTCafé reports.

Read on to see which other cities besides New York boast some of the most expensive neighborhoods, and the monthly rent you'd have to shell out to live in each. Average rent prices are as of March 2017.

20. 10128: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: Carnegie Hill / Yorkville

Average rent: $3,977 per month

Carnegie Hill is a neighborhood within the Upper East Side
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Carnegie Hill is a neighborhood within the Upper East Side

19. 10011: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: Chelsea / Flatiron / Greenwich Village

Average rent: $4,006 per month

The Flatiron District
Michele Falzone | Getty Images
The Flatiron District

18. 10014: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: West Village / Meatpacking / Greenwich Village / Hudson Square

Average rent: $4,010 per month

Sidewalk cafe in the West Village
Busà Photography | Getty Images
Sidewalk cafe in the West Village

17. 10028: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: Carnegie Hill / Yorkville

Average rent: $4,014 per month

Yorkville, NYC
Lonely Planet | Getty Images
Yorkville, NYC

16. 94158: San Francisco, California

Neighborhood: Mission Bay / Central Waterfront

Average rent: $4,070 per month

Mission Bay neighborhood of San Francisco
Geri Lavrov | Getty Images
Mission Bay neighborhood of San Francisco

15. 10022: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: Central Midtown / Sutton Place / Turtle Bay

Average rent: $4,097 per month

Sutton Place, Manhattan
fdastudillo | Getty Images
Sutton Place, Manhattan

14. 10010: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: NoMad / Kips Bay / Flatiron / Gramercy Park / Peter Cooper Village

Average rent: $4,166 per month

Kips Bay, Manhattan
Barry Winiker | Getty Images
Kips Bay, Manhattan

13. 10003: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: Gramercy Park / East Village / Greenwich Village / Flatiron / NoHo

Average rent: $4,178 per month

Greenwich Village
Hiroyuki Matsumoto | Photographer's Choice | Getty Images
Greenwich Village

12. 02199: Boston, Massachusetts

Neighborhood: Back Bay

Average rent: $4,227 per month

Back Bay brownstones
Kasia Baumann | Getty Images
Back Bay brownstones

11. 10001: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: Chelsea / Koreatow n/ Hudson Yards / NoMad

Average rent: $4,373 per month

Taxi cabs pass in front of Chelsea Market in Chelsea, NY
Caitline Ochs | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Taxi cabs pass in front of Chelsea Market in Chelsea, NY

10. 10036: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: Hell's Kitchen / Theatre District / Central Midtown

Average rent: $4,375 per month

Theatre District
Getty Images
Theatre District

9. 94105: San Francisco, California

Neighborhood: Yerba Buena / South Beach

Average rent: $4,380 per month

Yerba Buena Gardens, San Francisco
APlights | Getty Images
Yerba Buena Gardens, San Francisco

8. 10013: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: TriBeCa / Soho/ Hudson Square / Chinatown / Little Italy

Average rent: $4,422 per month

Soho, Manhattan
Alexander Spatari | Getty Images
Soho, Manhattan

7. 10002: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: Lower East Side / Bowery / Chinatown / Two Bridges

Average rent: $4,441 per month

Lower East Side, Manhattan
Michele Falzone | Getty Images
Lower East Side, Manhattan

6. 10024: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Average rent: $4,525 per month

Upper West Side brownstones
Busà Photography | Getty Images
Upper West Side brownstones

5. 10025: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: Manhattan Valley / Upper West Side / Morningside Heights

Average rent: $4,535 per month

The Dakota Building on the Upper West Side in New York.
Steven Greaves | Getty Images
The Dakota Building on the Upper West Side in New York.

4. 94129: San Francisco, California

Neighborhood: Presidio

Average rent: $4,762 per month

The Presidio of San Francisco
Steve Proehl | Getty Images
The Presidio of San Francisco

3. 10023: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: Lincoln Square / Upper West Side

Average rent: $4,892 per month

The Upper West Side in Manhattan, New York.
Francois-Roux | Getty Images
The Upper West Side in Manhattan, New York.

2. 10065: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: Lenox Hill

Average rent: $4,898 per month

Lenox Hill
Allan Baxter | Getty Images
Lenox Hill

1. 10282: Manhattan, New York

Neighborhood: Battery Park City

Average rent: $5,924 per month

Battery Park City
Kaz Chiba | Getty Images
Battery Park City

