3 things to give up if you want to be happier at work

Being defeatist or focusing on what others have that you don't isn't just distracting, it can stop you from moving forward. According to 26-year-old CEO Brian Wong, taking steps to avoid this type of thinking is one of the best investments a person can make in his or her career.

"It's a waste of time to compare yourself to the upper echelon of the whole world," he says. "You'll always lose and when you do, you'll feel like a loser."

The CEO recommends instead that professionals focus on improving themselves.

"If you can be a better you every day, you can win the race."

Scientific research shows that grateful people are more likely to be happy and successful. Keeping a journal of things you're grateful for (even if it's in a small notebook that you store inside your desk) could help.

A widely-cited study by UCLA and the University of Miami found that people who wrote down what they were grateful for on a weekly basis were more cheerful and optimistic about the upcoming week than those who didn't. They also had fewer doctor visits and missed fewer days of work.