Wanted: Tech VCs with a bio background

Silicon Valley VC funds are realizing they need to hire investors with medical backgrounds to make good bets in the multi-trillion health market.

Much of this hiring is happening quietly, but sources said that Andreessen Horowitz has quietly expanded its bio fund led by Vijay Pande (a rare example of an investor with a background in medicine and tech); Menlo Ventures is looking for investors with a biotech background; and CRV recently made a hire for its bio-engineering fund run by tech investor George Zachary.

Eric Schmidt's fund Innovation Endeavors recently publicly posted a job for "someone who lives in the intersection of life sciences and computer science."

"I've heard of a lot of (Silicon Valley) firms looking for PhDs and MDs; folks with health care backgrounds and computational biologists," said Ambar Bhattacharyya, a health investor with Maverick Ventures.