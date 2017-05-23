Microsoft used to have one Surface, now it has four: Here's what each one is for

Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro on Tuesday. It joins several other Surface-branded products that are built and sold by Microsoft.

You have a right to be confused, however, especially since Microsoft hasn't been known as a computer maker until just a couple of years ago. You might even remember that Microsoft introduced a different product, the Surface Laptop, just last week

What the heck is the difference?

Fear not. Microsoft's strategy is relatively simple to understand, if a bit different than Apple's product marketing.

Here are Microsoft's Surface products, what they offer and who they're for.

Surface Pro