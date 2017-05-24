It's looking like a busy season for hurricanes — and homeowners.

Prime time for these big storms along the Atlantic coast kicks off on June 1 and runs until Nov. 30.

Scientists at the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project are forecasting 11 named storms, including four hurricanes. Two may become major hurricanes with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

If you want to ensure that your homeowners and flood insurance coverage are sufficient, now is the time to act — it's way too late when the National Weather Service is announcing an emergency.

"It takes about 30 days to obtain a policy," said Doug Lyons, a financial advisor at Douglas J. Lyons Financial Group in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Hurricane Sandy, which bashed the East Coast in October 2012, resulted in $18.8 billion in estimated insured losses, according to Verisk Analytics' Property Claim Services.

Check these items in your existing policy to get a sense of how well you're covered in the event of a storm.