Facebook is using a familiar strategy in its original video push: Youth first

As it begins producing original video content, Facebook looks to be using the same strategy it has applied with success in hiring workers, acquiring companies and attacking rivals:

Target the young and irreverent first.

If this latest incarnation of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's youth strategy succeeds, the company could soon apply to TV networks the same competitive pressure it's already putting on rivals like Twitter and Snapchat.

Facebook will partner with BuzzFeed, Vox Media and other news and entertainment companies focused on millennials to produce its first set of TV shows, according to Reuters.

That story follows others in reporting that the company is hiring more Hollywood-type personnel and planning a slate of a dozen shows, short and long form.

The focus on the under-30 set looks like the all-out attack Facebook has launched against Snapchat over the past year, by putting its best engineers to work aping the fun features of its younger, hipper rival.

That strategy is working, judging by both companies' first-quarter results.

Yet Facebook still has room for growth in the under-35 demographic, according to data from the German market research firm Statista, which shows that 45 percent of Facebook's U.S. users were under 35 as of January.

Locking in younger users now will mean more video advertising dollars later, given that their highest-earning years are likely ahead of them.

Such a trend will make them even more attractive to online marketers.

In the first quarter, Facebook advertising revenue surged 51 percent from a year earlier.