5 high-paying jobs that don't require a college degree

While 20-somethings have been graduating from colleges across the U.S. this month, higher education remains a privilege that is inaccessible to many.

Even though they can be prohibitively expensive, a degree offers more opportunities than ever before, including increasing your future earning potential, opening the door to other employment opportunities and even adding years to your life.

However, for those without the opportunity to pursue a four-year degree, there are some career options that pay well.

In fact, Monster PayRight worked with PayFactors to collect data from over 2,000 American employers and found that many high-paying jobs don't require a bachelor's degree.

Topping the list is janitorial manager, a profession where the median annual salary is $93,500. While this may not be the most glamorous occupation, a surprising number of self-made millionaires started off as janitors.

For instance, Sean Conlon, the star of CNBC's "The Deed: Chicago," immigrated to the United States with just $500 to work as a janitor. Conlon worked hard and eventually built a lucrative career in real estate.

Consistent among these top jobs is the ability to work under minimal supervision, the ability to manage others and some degree of technical proficiency. In order to reach these high salaries, workers must often assume leadership responsibilities.

Here are the five highest-paying positions that don't need a bachelor's degree: