Mary Meeker, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, just delivered her annual presentation about the state of the internet. The VC and analyst raced through more than 300 slides in less than an hour, dropping a wealth of knowledge and analysis in a very short period of time.

Here were some of the most startling statistics she shared.

85% of online advertising dollars now go to Google and Facebook.

20% of queries on Google's mobile platform are done using voice instead of text.

Retail store closings could break a 20-year record this year, as Amazon is opening new retail stores.

Amazon has become a leading supplier of baby wipes and batteries.

Gaming is more important than a lot of onlookers think, Meeker argued, as many trends that are all over the internet today started with gaming. For instance, emoji can be seen as an outgrowth of badges, originally introduced by Activision back in the early 1980s, and Nvidia started with a gaming focus in 1996, and is now used for artificial intelligence. Some gaming stats:

There are 2.6 billion online gamers in the world, up from 100 million in 1995.

The average gamer's age in the U.S. is 35 -- higher than many people think.

161 million people watch e-sports every month.

India is the fastest growing economy in the world, and "consumers are winning" as the internet speeds ahead.

Indian consumers spend more time on Android phones than users in any other country except China

India is the leading market for Google Play downloads.

4 of the top 10 apps downloaded in India come from Facebook -- WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram.

Indian consumers spend 7x as much time on their phones as they do watching TV, and 45% of that mobile time is spent on entertainment.

Other topics included media disruption, China, and growing levels of U.S. debt.

The full deck is embedded below.