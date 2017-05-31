One simple travel hack can save you hundreds of dollars when you're on the road

When I set out to do Iceland on $50 a day in April, I knew I'd have to get creative. The country, while stunning, is notoriously pricey.

Even the basics will put a dent in your wallet: Coffee goes for the equivalent of $5, a sit down meal will set you back $20 to $40 and a beer typically starts around $7. Food and drinks alone could easily cost upwards of $50 a day.

To save room in my budget for tourist attractions and a trip to the local swimming pool, I decided to skip sit-down restaurant meals and hit up one of the local supermarkets, Krónan.