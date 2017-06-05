The 6 words billionaire Warren Buffett uses the most, according to a data scientist

Self-made billionaire and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett's steadfast optimism has grown his following over the years — and he even uses specific words to achieve his success, according to recent analysis.

Thanks to his leadership, the legendary investor has inspired upwards of 160 other billionaires to promise to give away at least half of their wealth to philanthropic causes. In February, Bill and Melinda Gates turned their annual letter into a valentine dedicated to Buffett, suggesting his unceasing optimism is the secret to the 86-year-old's success.

Now, that claim is backed by data. In March, data scientist Michael Toth performed a sentiment analysis on Buffett's annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letters from 1977 to 2016. Using the R programming language, Toth, 28, identified Buffett's most commonly used positive and negative words over the past 40 years.