White House's Sanders grilled about Trump's 'travel ban,' London tweets

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing on Monday afternoon and faced a flurry of questions about President Donald Trump 's tweets.

She was asked about President Donald Trump's tweeted statements about his executive order restricting travel and his jabs at London Mayor Sadiq Khan following a terror attack that killed seven people in the city.

Sanders said that Trump "absolutely" supports the current version of the executive order, which temporarily restricted travel from six predominantly-Muslim countries and has been blocked in the courts. Earlier Monday, Trump called it a "watered down Travel Ban."

She added that she does not think Trump is "picking a fight" with Khan.

Sanders also said that Trump will not try to block former FBI Director James Comey's planned testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

