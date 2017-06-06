Watch White House's Spicer give daily press briefing

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Spicer will likely be asked about the upcoming testimony from former FBI Director James Comey. The ex-FBI chief is expected to get asked about his interactions with President Donald Trump before the president fired him. The White House said Monday that Trump will not try to block Comey's testimony.

The press secretary will also likely face questions about Trump's tweets about Qatar and the mayor of London.