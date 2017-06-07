‘The height of egoism’: North Korea scolds Trump for withdrawing from Paris climate deal

North Korea lambasted U.S. President Donald Trump for pulling out of the Paris climate agreement on Tuesday, warning that Washington's "America First" approach to diplomacy would have grave consequences for the international community.

"This is the height of egoism and moral vacuum seeking only their own well-being even at the cost of the entire planet and, at the same time, a short-sighted and silly decision ignorant of the fact that the protection of the global environment is in their own interests," Pyongyang's foreign ministry said in a statement, according to state news agency KCNA.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden last week, Trump announced his intention to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement. He argued he would seek to begin fresh talks to re-enter the accord in search of a deal which would prevent "other leaders and other countries from laughing" at America.

While North Korea frequently issues scathing attacks on various aspects of U.S. policy, Trump has also faced intense condemnation for withdrawing from the climate accord by several other world leaders, governments and environmental organizations.