US stocks open slightly higher as Wall Street braces for big events

U.S. equities opened slightly higher on Wednesday as investors awaited three key events slated for Thursday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 30 points, with UnitedHealth contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 advanced 0.1 percent, with information technology leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, gaining a quarter of a percent.

Former FBI Director James Comey is slated to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, marking the first time he publically speaks since being fired from his post.

President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey last month. While Comey was FBI chief, Trump allegedly asked Comey to ease off on a probe into Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor. The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that Trump asked his top intelligence official to get Comey to back off on Flynn's investigation.

The stock market has mostly traded sideways this week as investors hold off on making big bets ahead of Comey's testimony.

Still, Maris Ogg, president of Tower Bridge Advisors, said she does not expect a smoking gun to come up with the testimony. "I think that if he indicts Trump, he indicts himself," Ogg said. "After that, I think you have to go back to the underlying fundamentals, which have been good."