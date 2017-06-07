    ×

    US stocks open slightly higher as Wall Street braces for big events

    U.S. equities opened slightly higher on Wednesday as investors awaited three key events slated for Thursday.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 30 points, with UnitedHealth contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 advanced 0.1 percent, with information technology leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, gaining a quarter of a percent.

    Former FBI Director James Comey is slated to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, marking the first time he publically speaks since being fired from his post.

    President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey last month. While Comey was FBI chief, Trump allegedly asked Comey to ease off on a probe into Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor. The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that Trump asked his top intelligence official to get Comey to back off on Flynn's investigation.

    The stock market has mostly traded sideways this week as investors hold off on making big bets ahead of Comey's testimony.

    Still, Maris Ogg, president of Tower Bridge Advisors, said she does not expect a smoking gun to come up with the testimony. "I think that if he indicts Trump, he indicts himself," Ogg said. "After that, I think you have to go back to the underlying fundamentals, which have been good."

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Equities hit all-time highs recently as Wall Street remained undeterred by most news coming out of Washington. Some investors also believe there is still the possibility that the Trump administration will pass pro-growth policies like tax reform sometime this year.

    Nevertheless, traditional safe havens have appreciated in value recently. The benchmark 10-year note yield hit its lowest level since Nov. 10 on Tuesday and gold prices hovered near a seven-month high.

    "It's difficult to reconcile the tepid message from many of the macro barometers with the strength in equities, and we're certainly mindful of this backdrop as the market's weaker seasonal period approaches," Chris Verrone, head of technical analysis at Strategas Research Partners, said in a note Wednesday.

    Wall Street also looked ahead to a general election in the United Kingdom, with Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party expected to win. However, recent opinion polls show the Conservative's lead narrowing.

    Elsewhere, the European Central Bank is set to release its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday. While interest rates are expected to remain unchanged, the central bank may cut its inflation forecasts.

    The euro traded 0.43 percent lower against the dollar at $1.1224. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency's performance against six major currencies, advanced 0.21 percent to trade at 96.84.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    Earnings: Dell Technologies, JM Smucker, Vail Resorts, Verifone, Cloudera

    7:45 a.m. European Central Bank rate decision

    8:30 a.m. News conference with ECB President Mario Draghi

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    10:00 a.m. QSS

    Friday

    Earnings: Ferrellgas Partners

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

