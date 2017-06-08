Watch: James Comey set to deliver dramatic testimony on his talks with Trump

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
Former FBI Director James Comey is set to make explosive statements about his interactions with President Donald Trump in highly-anticipated and potentially consequential Senate testimony on Thursday.
Comey will testify that he understood Trump to be asking him to "drop" the probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn when they spoke in February, according to a detailed opening statement posted by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.
Comey's testimony, based largely on written records he made after one-on-one conversations with Trump from January to April, casts light on Trump's behavior with the former FBI chief and the president's possible motives for firing Comey. Trump abruptly ousted Comey last month amid an FBI probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.