    Watch: James Comey set to deliver dramatic testimony on his talks with Trump

    Former FBI Director James Comey is set to make explosive statements about his interactions with President Donald Trump in highly-anticipated and potentially consequential Senate testimony on Thursday.

    Comey will testify that he understood Trump to be asking him to "drop" the probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn when they spoke in February, according to a detailed opening statement posted by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

    Comey's testimony, based largely on written records he made after one-on-one conversations with Trump from January to April, casts light on Trump's behavior with the former FBI chief and the president's possible motives for firing Comey. Trump abruptly ousted Comey last month amid an FBI probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

    Comey will say that he interpreted the president's comment as a request that the FBI "drop any investigation of Flynn in connection with false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in December." Comey will testify, "I did not say I would 'let this go.'"

    However, the former FBI chief "did not understand the president to be talking about the broader investigation into Russia or possible links to his campaign."

    Aside from the Flynn events, Comey will confirm much of the account of his relationship with Trump that has emerged across the news media since his firing. Comey said he wrote records of his conversations with Trump "immediately" after they took place, something he did not do with Trump's predecessor President Barack Obama, because he was concerned about Trump's conduct.

    Trump's outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz, highlighted that Comey says he told Trump that the president was not personally under investigation. In a statement, the attorney said that the president feels "completely and totally vindicated" and "is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda."

