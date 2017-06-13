Here's how many Americans have nothing at all saved for retirement

Even older workers who can see retirement on the horizon aren't prepared for it. The median savings for families whose wage-earners are between 50 and 55 years old is only $8,000. For those who are between 56 and 61, it's $17,000, reports the Economic Policy Institute (EPI).

For contrast, here's how much experts say you should have saved at every age. By midlife, your cushion should be well-padded, if you want to be able to retire, says Kimmie Greene, money expert at Intuit and spokeswoman for Mint.com. Here's her advice:

By age 50, have five times your annual salary saved.

By age 55, have six times your annual salary saved.

By age 60, have seven times your annual salary saved.

The discrepancy between what workers know they should do and what they manage to do may be why so many Americans' No. 1 financial regret involves not saving enough: A whopping 46 percent of adults surveyed by Bankrate about their biggest money mistakes wish they had squirreled more away, whether for retirement, emergency expenses or their children's educations.