Here's how many Americans have nothing at all saved for retirement

If you're overwhelmed by the financial responsibilities of day-to-day life and more focused on making it to the end of the month than on the possibility of being able to save for the distant future, you're not alone. In fact, the vast majority of Americans have under $1,000 saved and half of all Americans have nothing at all put away for retirement.
According to a 2016 GOBankingRates survey, 35 percent of all adults in the U.S. have only several hundred dollars in their savings accounts, 34 percent have zero savings and about half of U.S. families having no retirement account savings.