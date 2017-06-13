3 ways Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says he plans to grow as a leader

Embattled CEO Travis Kalanick is taking a leave of absence from Uber to grieve the loss of his mother, who passed away in a boating accident last month. The announcement was made via a letter sent to employees Tuesday afternoon, in which Kalanick vowed to return to the company as the "2.0" version of himself.

The letter demonstrates three key leadership strengths: a desire to improve, humility and the willingness to openly discuss grief in the workplace.

During his period away, Kalanick will hand over some of his responsibilities to a committee. In the letter, Kalanick suggests that he'll use the time to grow as a person, which will ultimately help the company.

"For Uber 2.0 to succeed there is nothing more important than dedicating my time to building out the leadership team," he writes. "But if we are going to work on Uber 2.0, I also need to work on Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve."