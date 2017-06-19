It’s critical to ‘find your own style’ if you want to lead successfully as a woman, says Anne-Marie Slaughter

"I would say for women specifically, it's critically important to figure out your style," Anne-Marie Slaughter, president and CEO of New America, told CNBC's 'Life Hacks Live' at the Viva Technology conference in Paris.

"(When) you look at a man, you look at the way he leads and there are things you can learn: how to project in public speaking, how to be assertive, how to have a presence."

"But you also have to know who you are. And if you're friendly, or if you simply don't like being abrasive – find your own style, because you can't lead in someone else's clothes. And women often do have a different style than men."

Anne-Marie Slaughter is probably best known for her ground-breaking opinion-piece published in The Atlantic in 2012, titled "Why Women Still Can't Have It All", where Slaughter draws upon her own struggles of working in a high-powered career whilst raising two sons, in order to tackle the topic of gender equality and work-life balance. However she's acted as a strong leader in other places too.

At present, Slaughter is the CEO and president of New America, a think tank devoted to renewing American politics, prosperity, and purpose in the digital age, and has also worked as the Director of Policy Planning from 2009 to 2011 for the U.S. State Department, where Hillary Clinton was her boss, who was the U.S. Secretary of State at the time.

In addition, Slaughter has written a number of books and publications, as well as having taken on top roles at both Harvard Law School and Princeton. So it's fair to say, Slaughter has had her fair share of working in a leadership role.