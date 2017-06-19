Facebook spurned Jared Kushner's big tech meeting this week

Facebook was the one big tech company that declined to send executives to a meeting about technology with the Trump White House on Monday.
Among the CEOs of the five most-valuable U.S. companies by market worth, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was alone in spurning the invitation. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who attended a December meeting with President Trump, also did not attend.
The official reason: scheduling conflicts. Sandberg is scheduled to speak at the Cannes Lions advertising industry conference this week in Cannes, France. Facebook did not explain Zuckerberg's conflict.
Facebook board member Peter Thiel was scheduled to attend the meeting of the newly-formed American Technology Council, led by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
In a statement preceding the meeting, Kushner said the U.S. must move beyond "floppy disks" and "Y2K."
Facebook execs have been critical of Trump on some fronts. In January, Sandberg criticized the administration's travel ban on citizens from several Mideast nations, saying that they "defy the heart and values that define the best of our nation." And Zuckerberg said in a June 1 post on Facebook that Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord "is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children's future at risk."
However, several of the other execs in attendance had similar criticisms, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, who said in an email to Apple employees that Trump's withdrawal from the Paris accord was "wrong for our planet," and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who came out against the travel ban.
Here's a full list of all the tech execs scheduled to attend.
- Ajay Banga, CEO of MasterCard
- Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon
- Zachary Bookman, CEO of OpenGov
- Safra Catz, Co-Chief Executive of Oracle
- Tim Cook, CEO of Apple
- John Doerr, Chairman of Kleiner Perkins
- Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware
- Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir
- Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel
- Tom Leighton, CEO of Akamai
- Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP
- Steven Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm
- Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft
- Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe
- Ginni Rometty, CEO of IBM
- Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Alphabet
- Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture
- Peter Thiel, Founders Fund