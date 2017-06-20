VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

The 25 most beloved CEOs in the US

Is your company's CEO one of the most beloved in the U.S.?

Job site Glassdoor recently released a list of the top execs based on information gleaned from over 700,000 employee surveys. The diverse array of lauded executives lead major Fortune 500 companies and tech giants as well as smaller, lower-profile businesses.

The top 10 includes The Clorox Company's Benno Dorer, NVIDIA's Jen Hsun-Huang, SpaceX's Elon Musk and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.

The results were based on anonymous, voluntary feedback, according to Glassdoor. Employees completed a company review, which included questions about "their CEOs' leadership, along with insight into their job, work environment and employer over the past year."

Notably, the 25 most beloved CEOs earned approval ratings above 95 percent. That's about 30 points higher than normal: "Among the more than 700,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 67 percent," according to the job site.

"We know that CEO approval ratings correlate to overall employee satisfaction and trust in senior leadership," says Glassdoor CEO Robert Hohman in a statement, "which contributes to long-term employee engagement, ultimately helping an employer's recruiting and retention efforts."

The full list of the top 100 CEOs is available here. The 25 most beloved CEOs at companies with with over 1,000 employees are:

25. Tim Pierce

Company: Morrison Healthcare

Approval rating: 96 percent

Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
24. Bill McDermott

Company: SAP

Approval rating: 96 percent

23. Thomas E. Richards

Company: CDW

Approval rating: 96 percent

22. Stephen B. Burke

Company: NBCUniversal

Approval rating: 96 percent

21. Pamela M. Nicholson

Company: Enterprise Holdings

Approval rating: 96 percent

John Legere
20. John Legere

Company: T-Mobile

Approval rating: 96 percent

19. Shantanu Narayen

Company: Adobe

Approval rating: 96 percent

18. Oscar Munoz

Company: United Airlines

Approval rating: 96 percent

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc.
17. Sundar Pichai

Company: Google

Approval rating: 96 percent

16. Charles C. Butt

Company: HEB

Approval rating: 97 percent

Marc Benioff
Frank Muldoon | CNBC
Marc Benioff

15. Marc Benioff

Company: Salesforce

Approval rating: 97 percent

14. Corey Schiller and Asher Raphael

Company: Power Home Remodeling

Approval rating: 97 percent

13. Brad Smith

Company: Intuit

Approval rating: 97 percent

12. Dominic Barton

Company: McKinsey & Company

Approval rating: 97 percent

11. Steve Beauchamp

Company: Paylocity

Approval rating: 98 percent

Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2016 CEO Summit in Lima, Peru.
10. Mark Zuckerberg

Company: Facebook

Approval rating: 98 percent

9. Brian Halligan

Company: HubSpot

Approval rating: 98 percent

Elon Musk to depart President Trump's business council after the president announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Accord.
8. Elon Musk

Company: SpaceX

Approval rating: 98 percent

7. Bob Bechek

Company: Bain & Company

Approval rating: 98 percent

6. Jen-Hsun Huang

Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jen-Hsun Huang delivers a keynote address at CES 2017 at The Venetian on Jan. 4, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Company: NVIDIA

Approval rating: 99 percent

5. Martin Rankin

Company: Fast Enterprises

Approval rating: 99 percent

4. Craig B. Thompson

Company: Memorial Sloane Kettering

Approval rating: 99 percent

3. Michael F. Mahoney

Company: Boston Scientific

Approval rating: 99 percent

2. Jim Kavanaugh

Company: World Wide Technology

Approval rating: 99 percent

Benno Dorer, the CEO of The Clorox Company, sits atop the Glassdoor rankings with an approval rating of 99 percent.
1. Benno Dorer

Company: The Clorox Company

Approval rating: 99 percent

See also: These are the 25 most attractive employers on earth, according to LinkedIn

