The 25 most beloved CEOs in the US

Is your company's CEO one of the most beloved in the U.S.?

Job site Glassdoor recently released a list of the top execs based on information gleaned from over 700,000 employee surveys. The diverse array of lauded executives lead major Fortune 500 companies and tech giants as well as smaller, lower-profile businesses.

The top 10 includes The Clorox Company's Benno Dorer, NVIDIA's Jen Hsun-Huang, SpaceX's Elon Musk and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.

The results were based on anonymous, voluntary feedback, according to Glassdoor. Employees completed a company review, which included questions about "their CEOs' leadership, along with insight into their job, work environment and employer over the past year."

Notably, the 25 most beloved CEOs earned approval ratings above 95 percent. That's about 30 points higher than normal: "Among the more than 700,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 67 percent," according to the job site.