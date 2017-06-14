These are the 25 most attractive employers on earth, according to LinkedIn

VISIT CNBC.COM

Job seekers around the world agree on one thing: Google's parent company, Alphabet, seems like an awfully appealing place to work.

The tech giant places first on LinkedIn's 2017 Top Companies Global List, which highlights the 25 companies whose teams employees everywhere would most like to join. It also reigned atop LinkedIn's ranking of the most attractive employers in the U.S.

To determine this list, LinkedIn's data team analyzed billions of searches by the site's more than 500 million members, considering views of and applications to job postings, engagement with the company on LinkedIn and the number of employees that stay with the company for at least one year.

LinkedIn did not consider itself, or its parent company, Microsoft, for this list.

As usual, a number of tech industry headliners claim spots in the ranking, but the list also represents a broad range of companies from industries including professional services and consumer goods.

Read on for the 25 most attractive employers around the world:

25. GE

UK GENERAL ELECTRIC
Simon Dawson/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 350,000

GE offers eight different leadership programs, which provide recent college graduates training in areas ranging from engineering to human resources. Roughly a quarter of the company's current senior management completed one of GE's leadership programs.

24. Adobe

ADOBE HEADQUARTERS
Chip Chipman/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 15,000

Adobe offers job titles as creative as its products, including Principal Artist-in-Residence, People Scientist and Vice President of Creativity. The company emphasizes that to be successful, employees should have a "learn-it-all" attitude.

23. Schneider Electric

FRANCE SCHNEIDER
Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 144,000

Headquartered in France, Schneider Electric wants to increase sharing of skills and knowledge among its employees. Schneider's Global International Mobility Center facilitated 400 employees moving to new countries to work for the company last year.

22. EY

POLAND ECON
Piotr Malecki/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 250,000

One of the accounting industry's "big four" firms, London-based EY currently has a quarter of a million employees, and expects its global headcount to reach 300,000 by 2020. In Germany, the country has introduced a refugee internship, offering four months of training to participants, who work with a mentor and are offered full-time employment following the program.

21. Accenture

Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme
Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg | Getty Images
Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme

Number of global employees: 401,000

The global professional services firm offers 16 weeks of maternity leave and eight weeks of primary care leave. Further, Accenture provides free breast milk shipping for new mothers who travel as part of their role, or the option of as much as one year of local work following maternity leave.

20. PepsiCo

RUSSIA X5 RETAIL
Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 264,000

PepsiCo brands like Lays, Gatorade and Tropicana are available in upwards of 200 countries around the world. Recently, the company has honed in on creating healthier products, increasing research and development spending 45 percent over the past six years.

19. Deloitte

CANADA ECONOMY
Brent Lewin/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 244,400

Employees of the auditor and consultancy have the opportunity to transfer to 150 countries where Deloitte has offices or teams — more than 6,000 employees took advantage of the option last year. The company's leadership training center, Deloitte University, has campuses in the U.S., Singapore, Belgium, France, India and Canada.

18. IBM

89401809
David Ramos | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 380,000

IBM uses its own technology, Watson, to enable the hiring process and pair resumes with relevant open positions.

17. Johnson & Johnson

J&J EARNS
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 126,000

Johnson & Johnson is made up of 275 companies around the planet and has nearly 130,000 employees, but the company's decentralized structure means that each of its subsidiaries has the independence to develop strategies that best serve its market.

16. The Walt Disney Company

55375798MNC001_Disneyland
MN Chan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 195,000

Disney employees get free passes for themselves and family members to the company's theme parks, and trainers on the Disney English team use stories and characters from the company's movies to teach English to children in China.

15. Unilever

UNILEVER RAGU
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 169,000

Got a taste for tea? The global consumer goods juggernaut employs a "Tea Expertise Director." The role entails leading employee tours through tea plantations and tasting more than 1,000 cups of the beverage each day.

14. Siemens

94754269
Sean Gallup | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 350,000

Siemens has cracked the code on employee retention: According to LinkedIn data, Siemens workers stay with the company 8.6 years, longer than the average employee tenure of any other company on this list.

13. Oracle

ORACLE OPENWORLD
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 135,000

In August, Oracle broke ground on a public charter high school on the campus of its headquarters, and in the most recent fiscal year, the company reused or recycled 99.5 percent of the electronic waste it generated.

12. Tesla

ABE TESLA
Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 30,000

Tesla is now the most valuable U.S.-based automaker, with a $62 billion market cap and nearly 2,500 jobs open around the world. The company isn't turning a profit yet, so employees miss out on a lot of the perks often associated with the tech industry. But there's hope: In an email to staff, CEO Elon Musk recently announced that free frozen yogurt and an "electric pod roller coaster" will soon be part of Tesla's office landscape.

11. Cisco

91921113
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 73,000

Cisco employees receive five days off beyond their vacation time each year to devote to volunteering, an initiative that's clearly been a hit — last year, employees put in 227,000 volunteer hours.

10. Dell Technologies

52777412RO002_Dell
Ralph Orlowski | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 145,000

Dell offers employees a great deal of flexibility, including working from home, adjustable hours and the option of bringing your dog to work. More than 40 percent of the company's hires are referred by current employees, a strong vote of confidence in Dell's organizational style.

9. L'Oreal

FRANCE L'OREAL
Balint Porneczi/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 83,000

L'Oreal has 36 brands in 140 countries and has a strong focus on those at the entry level: Roughly one third of the company's hires last year were recent graduates, and the cosmetics giant's current CEO started as an intern with the company in 1978.

8. LVMH

AUSTRALIA SYDNEY
Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

Number of global employees: 135,000

Nearly three quarters of management positions at the iconic luxury brand — which spans sectors including fashion, perfume, cosmetics, jewelry and wine — are filled with internal candidates.

7. McKinsey & Company

McKinsey employees gathering during a lunch break
Source: McKinsey
McKinsey employees gathering during a lunch break

Number of global employees: 25,000

About 40 percent of McKinsey consultants take on at least one international assignment each year. The global consultancy offers employees the chance to take as much as 10 weeks off between projects.

6. Salesforce

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 25,000

Salesforce continuously audits employee pay "to ensure equal compensation across gender, race and ethnicity," and recently introduced six months of parental leave for primary caregivers in the U.S.

5. Apple

appleshop001
Zhang Peng | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 110,000

Apple offers employee stock grants to all its workers, including part-time and retail employees, and a little more than one-tenth of its retail workforce turns over each year, compared to 80 percent industry-wide. CEO Tim Cook has said that he plans on doubling Apple services like iTunes and Apple Pay over the next four years.

4. Uber

AFP_MJ543
Anthony Wallace | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 12,000

The ride-hailing company has had its share of negative headlines lately, and CEO Travis Kalanick announced on Tuesday that he'd be taking a leave of absence. Still, though applications dipped slightly after ex-employee Susan Fowler's explosive blog post, year over year, views of postings and applications to open positions on LinkedIn are up 35 percent.

3. Facebook

61950270
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 17,000

Facebook boasts 1.9 billion active users every month and is constantly on the hunt for the talent to help it grow its reach. "When you enter our buildings," says CEO Mark Zuckerberg, "we want you to feel how much left there is to be done in our mission to connect the world."

2. Amazon

20150126181227_1437_IMG_3460.JPG_168808
Lisa Werner | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 341,400

"The everything store" collected three Oscar trophies for its programming, introduced Prime video in India and delivered a package in the U.K. via drone — all in the past year. "We take risks and make big bets," Amazon told LinkedIn, "and when we fail, we apply the lessons learned and keep moving."

1. Alphabet

Google Inc. APAC Headquarters, Singapore
Ore Huiying/Bloomberg | Getty Images
Google Inc. APAC Headquarters, Singapore

Number of global employees: 72,000

Google's parent company keeps employees engaged with cutting-edge opportunities: Upwards of 27,000 of the company's employees work in research and development, an area that Alphabet poured almost $14 million into last year. According to LinkedIn, it's "the opportunity and resources employees are given to tackle massive problems, stretching from creating self-driving cars to impeding extremism" that puts Alphabet on top.

