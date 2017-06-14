These are the 25 most attractive employers on earth, according to LinkedIn

Job seekers around the world agree on one thing: Google's parent company, Alphabet, seems like an awfully appealing place to work.

The tech giant places first on LinkedIn's 2017 Top Companies Global List, which highlights the 25 companies whose teams employees everywhere would most like to join. It also reigned atop LinkedIn's ranking of the most attractive employers in the U.S.

To determine this list, LinkedIn's data team analyzed billions of searches by the site's more than 500 million members, considering views of and applications to job postings, engagement with the company on LinkedIn and the number of employees that stay with the company for at least one year.

LinkedIn did not consider itself, or its parent company, Microsoft, for this list.

As usual, a number of tech industry headliners claim spots in the ranking, but the list also represents a broad range of companies from industries including professional services and consumer goods.

Read on for the 25 most attractive employers around the world:

25. GE