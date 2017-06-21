Jack Ma: This is what to study if you want a high-paying job in the future

Alibaba founder Jack Ma sees serious change on the horizon. In the next 30 years, artificial intelligence will outpace human knowledge, leading to job loss, the billionaire tells CNBC's David Faber.

"The new wave is coming. Jobs will be taken away," Ma says. "Some people, who catch up [with] the wave, will be rich, will be more successful."

But for those who fall behind, says Ma, the future will be "painful."

At the heart of the fast-approaching technological new age, Ma says, is data. According to his projections for the future job market, skills associated with data and its analysis will become extremely valuable.

"The world is going to be data," Ma says. "I think this is just the beginning of the data period."