Instagram is looking to boost ties with Hollywood celebrities

Facebook is looking to bolster ties between its Instagram unit and Hollywood celebrities as part of a broader effort to keep pace with YouTube video content and crush rival Snap with new features.

Instagram is hiring a new executive in L.A. to help "outreach efforts with entertainment industry influencers," based on a job listing for the position on the recruiting site LinkedIn.

Part of the person's duties will be to "drive high impact and authentic use of Instagram for public figures," according to the listing for a "Strategic Partner Development - Entertainment, Instagram," which was posted online Monday.

A nearly identical job posting with the same title was put online six days ago under Facebook's own brand.

It's not clear whether the positions are the same or the company is hiring multiple individuals. Facebook and Instagram did not respond to a request for comment.

Facebook has been adding Hollywood-type jobs — like a film producer — as it looks to generate more of its own video content it can use to sell ads.

The company is reportedly readying a slate of shows, following in the footsteps of YouTube, a unit of larger rival Google, as well as Amazon.

All are looking to cash in on an explosion of spending on digital video advertising.

Facebook also been adding Snapchat-like features to Instagram, which now has 700 million users.

A Facebook executive told CNBC Tuesday that 250 million people on Instagram are using its Stories feature, or more than the total number of users on Snapchat, which pioneered letting users post short, disappearing videos.

Instagram began letting celebrities post 60-second videos on its site in March, 2016, before rolling out the feature more broadly.

On Wednesday, Instagram also said in a blog post that users can share a replay of their live videos via its Stories feature.





