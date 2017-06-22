Warren Buffett: An overlooked target in Amazon's grocery war

The grocery war Jeff Bezos and Amazon have started with the planned acquisition of Whole Foods has some pretty obvious targets: Wal-Mart, Costco, Target, to name a few of the big retail storefronts.
Many of the large food conglomerates that line the shelves of grocery stores may face pressure if Bezos plans a full-throttle attack on supermarket pricing. Even real estate companies that have supermarkets as anchor tenants in shopping centers took a hit on the news. How fast and far do fears of Bezos' setting his focus on a new sector go? How about Amazon having the power to keep inflation down.
But one big fan of supermarkets and food companies that has been overlooked: Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway.
Among Berkshire's relatively selective portfolio of publicly traded stocks is longtime holdings Wal-Mart and Costco, as well as Kraft Heinz (Buffett used to own tons of Kraft shares before engineering a deal to create the Kraft Heinz entity), Coca-Cola and Mondelēz, one of the world's largest snack companies. And buried inside of the many wholly-owned subsidiaries of Berkshire is McLane, a major food distribution company that Berkshire purchased in 2003 directly from Wal-Mart, the low-cost grocery company with which Amazon is now most seen as being on a "collision course."
Berkshire's exposure to the food sector may not seem as concentrated or as large a sector bet as bank stock holdings, which represent a financial company worth near-$50 billion dollars. But Buffett's Kraft Heinz stake (representing 26 percent of the company's shares) is valued at $29 billion, and his Coke stake (representing 9 percent of its shares) at $18 billion. Berkshire has another $100 million in Wal-Mart shares, which the company has reduced exposure to over time, and $700 million in Costco shares. It also has a very small $26 million holding in Mondelēz.