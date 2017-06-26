A woman who has coached hundreds of billionaires shares the secret to their success

Executive leadership coach Lolly Daskal has worked with hundreds of billionaires.

The secret to their success doesn't boil down to one specific habit, routine or personality trait, she tells CNBC: "The secret of the true billionaire is what's going on on the inside."

"There's so much literature out there about how to succeed," she continues. "Most of the books talk about 'how': Do this and you will be that. But it doesn't work that way. We have it backwards. What we really need to do is to figure out who we are on the inside. We need to identify ourselves and say, 'I am a person that will do this.'

"Once you know that, then you know the thoughts you need to think; then you know the actions you need to take; then you know the values and the virtues you need to bring. But before you can do all the doing, you really have to concentrate on who you are being."