Concerns over start-up culture following former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's high-profile departure from the company he co-founded may be prompting some to bucket such companies together, but this is "dangerous", a senior technology industry executive said on Tuesday.

"I think it's a shame when there's a generalization about unicorns or some aggregation of all businesses that are making an impact entrepreneurially and in industries," said Brad Keywell, co-founder and CEO of Uptake Technologies.

Calling such generalizations "unfortunate", Keywell said that Uptake Technologies will nonetheless continue to focus on doing the "right thing and doing it better than others."

"I hope that every company does things the right way, but if you will, when one person trips, all of us have to run more precisely or purposefully," he told CNBC on the sidelines of World Economic Forum's annual June meeting in Dalian.

Kalanick resigned from Uber on June 20. The New York Times reported several board members demanded the CEO leave the company after a string of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations against the company's leadership surfaced. He remains on Uber's board.

Uptake Technologies meanwhile is keeping its focus on using predictive technologies that will help people do their jobs better or make them "super human".