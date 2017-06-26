Elon Musk posted a pretty epic time-lapse video of his SpaceX rocket landing

Chances are, billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk had a better weekend than you did.

His company SpaceX successfully completed two back-to-back rocket ship launches in a single weekend.

On Friday, SpaceX launched and landed a reused rocket carrying the first telecommunications satellite for Bulgaria in a mission that originated at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Then on Sunday, SpaceX launched a rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California that landed on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean in eight minutes. The rocket was named "Just Read the Instructions" and Musk posted a time-lapse video of the landing on his personal Instagram account.

It's amazing to watch.