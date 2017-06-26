VISIT CNBC.COM

Elon Musk posted a pretty epic time-lapse video of his SpaceX rocket landing

SpaceX's June 23 rocket launch
Photo courtesy SpaceX
Chances are, billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk had a better weekend than you did.

His company SpaceX successfully completed two back-to-back rocket ship launches in a single weekend.

On Friday, SpaceX launched and landed a reused rocket carrying the first telecommunications satellite for Bulgaria in a mission that originated at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Then on Sunday, SpaceX launched a rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California that landed on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean in eight minutes. The rocket was named "Just Read the Instructions" and Musk posted a time-lapse video of the landing on his personal Instagram account.

It's amazing to watch.

Sped up version of today's rocket landing on the Droneship Just Read the Instructions (guess it did)

The Sunday launch was part of a project SpaceX is doing for mobile voice and data satellite communications company Iridium. In total, SpaceX will put 75 satellites into orbit for the telecommunications company.

In addition to launching telecommunications satellites, Musk has grand plans for utilizing reusable rockets to make living on Mars feasible — he believes it could bring down the cost to less than buying a house in the U.S. He sees a future where people would save up for a move to Mars like they do a home.

"It gets to the point where almost anyone, if they saved up and this was their goal, could buy a ticket and move to Mars — and given that Mars would have a labor shortage for a long time, jobs would not be in short supply," he says.

On Musk's Instagram, in addition to the rocket landing, he posts things like SpaceX parties and nights out with his new(ish) girlfriend Amber Heard.

Musk also posts more intimate pictures, like hotel-room selfies, moments with his kids and this picture of him at 17.

On my cousin's farm in Canada at age 17, wearing a hat on a hat. Check out my sweet hammer...

Musk also recently revealed his morning routine.

