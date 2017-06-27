Jason Chaffetz: Members of Congress should get $30,000 a year to help them pay rent

The cost of housing has gotten so expensive that Representative Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) thinks that a monthly subsidy of $2,500 would help ease the burden — for members of Congress.
He told The Hill on Monday that "I really do believe Congress would be much better served if there was a housing allowance for members of Congress," given that "Washington, D.C., is one of the most expensive places in the world." He said that "a $2,500 housing allowance would be appropriate and a real help to have at least a decent quality of life in Washington."
$2,500 a month comes out to $30,000 a year. That would bring the annual Congressional salary, which is $174,000, to over $200,000. It would also cost taxpayers "roughly $16 million a year for all 535 members" of Congress, The Hill reports.
Washington, D.C., is indeed among America's costliest places to live, GOBankingRates finds, though it does not rank among the top 10 most expensive cities in the world. Housing there is 134.6 percent more expensive than the national average, transportation is 4.3 percent more expensive, and groceries are 17.4 percent more expensive.