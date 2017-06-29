Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk's new venture, and Trump's Amazon feud

From demoing the first-ever iPhone to Elon Musk's latest moonshot, here are five must-watch videos hand-picked by CNBC.
Using the original iPhone really made us appreciate our iPhone 7
Apple celebrated the 10th birthday of its first-generation iPhone on Thursday.
CNBC takes a look at how the original smartphone holds up 10 years later.
The 2007 iPhone still works, but using the Internet and taking selfies on the decade-old device is like stepping back in time.
Elon Musk's tunnel project is one step closer to reality
Elon Musk's latest endeavor, building a vast tunnel network under major cities to improve traffic, just took one step closer to becoming a reality.
Musk's Boring Company officially began digging underneath Los Angeles on Thursday.
The company's tunnel-digging robot, named Godot, has already finished the first tunnel segment, Musk announced on Twitter.
Trump takes another swipe at Amazon, and Twitter responds
President Donald Trump singled out Amazon in a tweet on Wednesday morning.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/880049704620494848
It wasn't the first time Trump sparred with Amazon. Trump called out Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the campaign trail back in February 2016.
Bezos also owns the Washington Post, which has been aggressively reporting on the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the U.S. election and potential collusion with Trump's campaign.
The future of 3-D printed shoes
Attention all sneaker-heads — your next pair of kicks might come from a 3-D printer.
Footwear companies are answering calls for greater customization by investing in 3-D printing.
Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and New Balance are among the companies with plans to integrate 3-D printing into their sneaker lines in the coming years.
CNBC's first look at Apple's iOS 11: The five biggest changes
Apple released the first public preview of iOS 11 earlier this week.
CNBC's technology products editor Todd Haselton showcased the five biggest changes coming to iPhones and iPads.
For instance, iPads now come with an app dock, like on Macs, and multitasking has been revamped for the better, Haselton writes.