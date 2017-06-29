    ×

    Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk's new venture, and Trump's Amazon feud

    From demoing the first-ever iPhone to Elon Musk's latest moonshot, here are five must-watch videos hand-picked by CNBC.

    Using the original iPhone really made us appreciate our iPhone 7

    Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up the new iPhone that was introduced at Macworld on January 9, 2007 in San Francisco, California.
    Apple celebrated the 10th birthday of its first-generation iPhone on Thursday.

    CNBC takes a look at how the original smartphone holds up 10 years later.

    The 2007 iPhone still works, but using the Internet and taking selfies on the decade-old device is like stepping back in time.

    Elon Musk's tunnel project is one step closer to reality

    Elon Musk's latest endeavor, building a vast tunnel network under major cities to improve traffic, just took one step closer to becoming a reality.

    Musk's Boring Company officially began digging underneath Los Angeles on Thursday.

    The company's tunnel-digging robot, named Godot, has already finished the first tunnel segment, Musk announced on Twitter.

    Trump takes another swipe at Amazon, and Twitter responds

    President Donald Trump announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.
    President Donald Trump singled out Amazon in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

    https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/880049704620494848

    It wasn't the first time Trump sparred with Amazon. Trump called out Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the campaign trail back in February 2016.

    Bezos also owns the Washington Post, which has been aggressively reporting on the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the U.S. election and potential collusion with Trump's campaign.

    The future of 3-D printed shoes

    Attention all sneaker-heads — your next pair of kicks might come from a 3-D printer.

    Footwear companies are answering calls for greater customization by investing in 3-D printing.

    Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and New Balance are among the companies with plans to integrate 3-D printing into their sneaker lines in the coming years.

    CNBC's first look at Apple's iOS 11: The five biggest changes

    Apple released the first public preview of iOS 11 earlier this week.

    CNBC's technology products editor Todd Haselton showcased the five biggest changes coming to iPhones and iPads.

    For instance, iPads now come with an app dock, like on Macs, and multitasking has been revamped for the better, Haselton writes.

