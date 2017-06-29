Here's how Buffett partner Charlie Munger applies psychology to economics

Berkshire Hathaway executives Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have been business partners and friends for nearly 60 years and each has greatly influenced the other.

"Every time I'm with Charlie, I get at least some new slant on an idea that causes me to rethink certain things," Buffett said in a joint interview with Munger on CNBC's "On The Money."

Munger's deep understanding of psychological influence over business and career decisions may be to thank.

In the early 1990s, Munger gave several speeches on the intersection of economics and psychology. During a speech at Harvard University, Munger notes that trying to keep those two concepts separate was costing him "a lot of money."

Munger shared a list of 24 psychological tendencies that he's aware of when making business and career decisions. A recent video by investment firm Tiny Capital and animation studio Thinko illustrates an abridged version of this speech: