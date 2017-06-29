Inside Jeff Bezos' $84.9 billion empire

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, is roughly $4 billion away from becoming the wealthiest man alive. Bezos is currently worth $84.9 billion, thanks to his 78.9 million shares of Amazon stock and his broad portfolio of investments.

The most recent addition to Amazon's universe is Whole Foods, which the company made a $13.7 billion bid for earlier this month. The grocer is by far Bezos' largest purchase. His second largest acquisition was in 2009, when Amazon purchased online shoe merchant Zappos for a measly-by -comparison $1.2 billion.

The Whole Foods acquisition is not the first time Bezos has attempted to disrupt the grocery industry. In 1999, Amazon invested in a grocery delivery service called HomeGrocer.com. The company crumbled during the dot-com meltdown, but many of his other investments have led to huge success.