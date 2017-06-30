How to spot red flags among the leadership team at your company

When it comes to evaluating a leadership team, there are a few red flags you want to keep an eye out for that signal the company might not be a good place to work. The first big red flag? Leaders that are stressed out.

If your leadership team consists of people who don't know how to handle their stress, it's likely they don't know how to manage others well and the workplace environment probably feels very micro-managed and stressful. If your leaders are stressed out — it means you would probably also be very stressed out working under them.

Secondly, Bowser says a big red flag are leaders who preach work-life balance, but then really value those employees who always seem to be at work. You don't want to work for a leader who presents the company as one that gives employees a lot of time off and says they value employee happiness — only to be over-worked or not seen as a team player if you take time off when everyone else is working.

"Do some investigation — does there seem to be churn at the top or churn underneath?" says Bowser. "An organization that cannot keep good people because the senior people have poor skills is a big red flag."

Now that you know what to look for, consider evaluating your leadership or executive team at your company to see if their skill level, values and attitudes line up with yours. Hopefully you will find that you are working a company that truly knows how to lead.

