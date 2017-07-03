The most accurate Apple analyst says the next iPhone will have face recognition and a giant screen

KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — often cited for his insider knowledge on A's movements — recently published a new investor note laying out his predictions for the iPhone 8.

Kuo's track record has been pretty solid recently; he noted Apple's plans to release a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and a standard 9.7-inch iPad earlier this year.

According to StreetInsider, Kuo said he believes that Apple's most premium iPhone, which has been referred to as the iPhone 8, will feature a home button that hides under the screen.

Speaking of the display, it's supposed to take up most of the entire front of the iPhone 8, according to Kuo, which means a design similar to Samsung's Galaxy S8.

Kuo said the iPhone 8 will feature support for facial recognition, meaning a user should be able to look at his or her phone to unlock it. The device reportedly won't support a fingerprint reader, though earlier rumors had suggested Apple was trying to embed one into the screen. The sacrifice has helped Apple avoid delays, Kuo suggested.

Kuo said Apple will also release "iterative" updates to the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, which means we shouldn't expect drastic changes to the devices, though will likely see updated processors as Apple tends to do each year.