5 things entrepreneurs should never sacrifice while building a business

It doesn't have to be a "family" in the traditional sense. It means your support network — the people around you who hold you up, ground you and provide a reliable safety net. No entrepreneur is anything without these people.

Your family might be your spouse and children, a close circle of friends or your parents. Whomever they are, you can't sacrifice your family in the pursuit of your business goals.

You will lose some headspace while attending to your business. It will require a lot of attention, but that attention shouldn't be to the detriment of your inner circle. The people who have helped you get to this point should never take the backseat. Always make time to appreciate them and recognize them.

Mark Zuckerberg, for example, makes it a point to be home three nights a week to give his daughter a bath.

Your priorities speak volumes about your character, so it's important to keep those priorities straight if you want to be successful.